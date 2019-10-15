Ex-convicts returning to work get free haircuts in Eastern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA- Ex-offenders in Eastern Iowa got a confidence boost before re-entering the workforce.

A new program is giving free haircuts to people who are now out of prison and looking for work. The program is through the Iowa Work Release Center.

They provide free resume building workshops and connect ex-cons with potential employers.

The organizers say they believe in order to do good, you first have to feel good.

Iowa Works will hold a mock interview to further help prepare people looking for work on October 16.