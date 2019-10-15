× Chilly winds developing tonight will lead to a jacket-weather Wednesday

With the delay in the frontal passage, temperatures were quite mild with the mercury well into the 60s. Wind is starting to pick up from west to east and will remain so heading toward evening with some wind gusts up to 30 mph. Its also a sign that we’ll be seeing a slow drop in temperatures heading into the evening and overnight hours.

After seeing overnight lows around the 40 degree mark, comes a chilly day on Wednesday with winds remaining quite breezy and highs just over the 50 degree mark.

Fortunately, this chill will only last for one day as we’ll slowly turn our winds more out of the south and return some warmer temperatures by the upcoming weekend.

There will be a few showers by early Saturday before the coverage increases by the start of the new week.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

