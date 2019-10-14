YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why an agreement was made between the U.S. and China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- President Donald Trump announced a partial trade deal Friday, October 11, between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. will get about $40 to $50 billion in agricultural purchases from China. China will get a temporary hold on their tariffs. A new round President Trump had threatened to go into effect in October are now being delayed.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski explained why the deal was made during Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, October 14.

