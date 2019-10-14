× WIU changes admission requirements for 2020

MOLINE, Illinois — Western Illinois University is changing its admissions standards for incoming students.

Students with a 3.3 GPA or higher will be automatically admitted into WIU. The revisions were announced on Monday, October 14, saying these changes would apply to students applying for the 2020 school year.

For applicants whose GPA falls between a 2.0 and 3.2, they can submit an SAT/ACT score for admission consideration.

Click here to see WIU’s current admission standards for high school graduates.

“Standardized tests are not necessarily a reflection of how successful a student is, or can be,” added Interim President Martin Abraham. “We feel that the grade point average is a good indicator of a student’s academic ability as the GPA encompasses not just grades achieved on exams, but for projects, homework and more. It’s a reflection of the work a student puts into his/her overall schoolwork in order to be successful. I’m pleased that we’re able to make the Western Illinois University experience a more open and viable option for prospective students.”

WIU is also enhancing its scholarships for incoming freshmen. Click here to learn about the school’s scholarship opportunities.