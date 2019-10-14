× Tracking a few showers by morning… Breezy once again

Bountiful sunshine filled our skies once again as temperatures are climbing their way around the upper 50s.

By this evening, clouds will be slowly increasing as a weak disturbance slides in from the west. This will carry just a few showers for parts of the area, which will arrive before sunrise on Tuesday. So, temperatures won’t be as chilly with overnight lows in the 40s.

Any leftover showers will end by rush hour tomorrow morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will actually get a slight boost with highs around 60.

However, passage of this disturbance will briefly send down a chilly wind for Wednesday and highs around 50 degrees.

Fortunately, temperatures improve nicely in the coming days with upper 60s heading into the following weekend. This push toward warmer numbers may lead to a shower come Saturday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

