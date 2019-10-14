Sportscast October 14, 2019

Illinois Football will open the 2021 season with a trip to Dublin, Ireland to play Nebraska.  It will be part of the Aer Lingus Football Series.

St. Ambrose hosted their annual basketball media day.  The women's team lost several seniors froma team that made it to the CACC Tournament.  The will look  to their depth to be a big part of success this season.

The SAU men are also coming off a conference tournament appearance.  The  Fighting Bees feel they have all the pieces to make a run at a conferecne championship this season.

IHSA Section Golf Championship go to Riverdale and Alleman.  This is the third straight for Riverdale and fir for Alleman since 2015.

