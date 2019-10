MOLINE, Illinois — The Quad Cities’ local hockey team QC Storm is launching its annual campaign to give back to charity.

This season the team is auctioning 12 specialty jerseys and giving all of the proceeds to nonprofits around the Quad Cities area.

In their first season, the team auctioned off five specialty jerseys and were able to donate more than $170,000 to local charities.

Bidding takes place online through the team’s website.