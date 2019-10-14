Munchie Mondays: Getting ready for National Pasta Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

General Manager Rory Kelly from Your Pie in Davenport appeared on "Good Morning Quad Cities" Monday, October 14, to talk about a national food holiday coming later this week.

Your Pie is mainly known for pizza, but that's not what was cooking in the kitchen.

National Pasta Day is on Thursday, October 17. So Rory made one of the pasta dishes off the Your Pie menu.

According to the National Today Calendar, pasta has been an Italian tradition for hundreds of years. You can find more fun facts about pasta by clicking here.

