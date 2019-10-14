× Here’s what you need to know about the Democratic debate on October 15th

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — On Tuesday, October 15, the top 12 front-runners for the Democratic party will take the stage at Otterbein University, just outside of Columbus.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. Central Time and will air on CNN and stream online on CNN.com.

The 12 candidates chosen to take part in the debate had to meet certain donor requirements by October 1, according to Time Magazine. Each one had to have donors in at least 130,000 donors in at least 20 states with 400 unique donors per state. In addition, each candidate had to have at least 2% support in polls approved by the Democratic National Committee.

These are the candidates taking the stage:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang