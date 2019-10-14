× Disney+ reveals ‘basically everything’ that will be available when it launches

Disney has unveiled the list of what it’s calling “basically everything” that fans can expect to see on its new streaming service when it officially launches Nov. 12.

The announcement came in the form of a massive Twitter thread, as the official Disney+ account revealed, one by one, all of the movies and TV shows in chronological order.

Disney had previously said that there would be approximately 500 movies and 7,000 individual TV episodes on day one of the streaming service.

The list that was unveiled Monday morning was so massive that it took hundreds of tweets over a span of more than two hours to get through them all. It was so long that we could only get everything from 1937 to 2003 in our video.

The list covers everything from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to some of the movies and shows, like “The Mandalorian,” being produced exclusively for the streaming service.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Disney teased that the announcements aren’t done yet and fans should stay tuned for more soon.

We 👏did 👏that. 👏 And the announcements aren't even over yet… Stay tuned for more soon! — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

If you don’t want to skim through all the tweets but happen to have 3 hours to spare, Disney+ also dropped a video showing clips from “Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ on November 12.”

Oh, and if you have 3 hours to spare… check out this special look at #DisneyPlus: https://t.co/BK6GNigODh — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

If you’re a fan of Disney classics, here’s a look at the 20 oldest videos that will be available on Disney+:

– Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

– Pinocchio (1940)

– Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

– Fantasia (1940)

– The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

– Dumbo (1941)

– Bambi (1942)

– Saludos Amigos (1943)

– The Three Caballeros (1945)

– Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

– Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

– Melody Time (1948)

– The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

– Cinderella (1950)

– Treasure Island (1950)

– Alice in Wonderland (1951)

– The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

– Peter Pan (1953)

– The Living Desert (1953)

– The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

