Charity bobblehead honoring “Iowa Legend” Carson King unveiled, up for pre-order

Carson King’s sudden internet fame is going to be immortalized with a bobblehead made to contribute to the same cause he championed.

Early in the morning on Monday, October 14th, exactly one month after his initial claim to fame, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed it’s newest product: a bobblehead of the “Iowa Legend”. The company says it was inspires by King’s story and wanted to team up with him to do even more good. The statue is priced at $25, with an additional $8 for shipping, and is currently in pre-order, as the first stock is expected to ship out in January. $5 from every sale will be given to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital King Family Fund, the same hospital that Carson King presented the famous 3 million dollar check to.

The bobblehead features an exact replica of the sign that began first drew attention to King when he held it up and was caught on camera in the background of ESPN’s College GameDay on September 14th, which turned a joke attempt at some free beer turned into 3 million dollar donation to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

According to the Hall of Fame, King was incredibly honored by the gesture, saying, “It’s amazing that a regular guy wanting to do something nice can spark a movement of generosity. To be honored with a bobble head that will continue to help raise money for worthy projects is enough to leave a guy speechless.”