Bettendorf School Board candidates take part in live forum at 6:30 p.m.

Posted 3:18 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, October 14, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community has the opportunity to meet and hear from their school board candidates before election day.

A Bettendorf Community School District candidate forum was planned for Monday, October 14.  Parents and community members have the opportunity to meet the candidates at 5:30 p.m.  Following the meet and greet, the district planned a live Candidate Forum.

Click here to learn more about the candidates.

The election will be Tuesday, November 5.

