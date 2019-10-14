× Bettendorf School Board candidates take part in live forum at 6:30 p.m.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community has the opportunity to meet and hear from their school board candidates before election day.

A Bettendorf Community School District candidate forum was planned for Monday, October 14. Parents and community members have the opportunity to meet the candidates at 5:30 p.m. Following the meet and greet, the district planned a live Candidate Forum.

The election will be Tuesday, November 5.