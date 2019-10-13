Web Exclusive: Senator Michael Bennet on his 2020 Presidential Bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Colorado Senator Michael Bennet visited the News Eight studio Sunday morning to talk about his 2020 bid for president. In part one, why he decided to run and signature issues of his campaign.

In part two, why Senator Bennet opposes Medicare for all, failing to make the cut for the next Democratic presidential debate, and his "viral moment" on the Senate floor with Senator Ted Cruz.

In part three, lessons that Illinois can learn from Colorado as it legalizes recreational marijuana next year, the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and what he enjoys about being on the campaign trail.