The Score Sunday – QC Storm Hockey, Brett Greenwood, L-M Football, FCA

Posted 10:47 pm, October 13, 2019, by

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with QC Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny about the upcoming season.  Matt Randazzo has a story on Brett Greenwood and how a couple of former teammates are helping him with his recovery.  Celia Palermo takes us to Louisa-Muscatine where four members of the football team are also part of the choir. Our FCA stoyr of the week features Aaron Sikorski the Monmouth-Roseville Soccer coach as he is preparing to step away from coach after this season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.