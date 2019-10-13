The Score Sunday – QC Storm Hockey, Brett Greenwood, L-M Football, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with QC Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny about the upcoming season. Matt Randazzo has a story on Brett Greenwood and how a couple of former teammates are helping him with his recovery. Celia Palermo takes us to Louisa-Muscatine where four members of the football team are also part of the choir. Our FCA stoyr of the week features Aaron Sikorski the Monmouth-Roseville Soccer coach as he is preparing to step away from coach after this season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video