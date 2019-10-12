Dog abandoned in Blue Grass is being prepared for her forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Blue Grass Police have closed the investigation into a dog that abandoned in a ditch in Blue Grass last month. The German Shepherd is now in the care of the staff at the Humane Society of Scott County who are working on getting her ready for adoption.

"She can still be a little skittisch around new people, but she’s really coming out of her shell," said Pam Arndt, executive director of the Humane Society.

They don't have a name for her, but every day, staff at the Humane Society of Scott County are learning a bit more about her sweet nature. They estimate her to be two to three years old.

"She’s very sweet, and gets sweeter and sweeter every day," Arndt said.

Police found the German Shepherd in the morning of September 24, in a ditch in a Blue Grass neighborhood, sitting next to half a bag of food.

Police Chief Garrett Jahns said it appeared that she had been left overnight. A search for the person who left her hit a dead end, but the food left beside her indicated that she had been left on purpose and her previous owner could be charged with misdemeanor abandonment. Police have closed the investigation unless more information materializes.

The Humane Society did it's own investigation but wasn't successful either.

"They did leave a half bag of food for her, so good for them for doing that, but there were so many other options, that they could’ve done." Arndt said if anyone is unable to care for their pet, they should contact a shelter or rescue organization.

Staff are now occupied with taken care of the nameless beauty's basic needs, helping her put on some weight, getting her spayed and microchipped, and testing her behavior. So far they haven't found any behavioral issues.

"She had a lot of parasites and flees going on, so we’ve taken care of most of that," Arndt said as she gave the Shepherd a pepperoni treat.

She said it would take some work before she would be up for adoption.

"German Shepherds are special, because they tend to bond with one prson in the family and it can be difficult to rehome them, because they bonded with one person already and they have to rebond with a different person," she said, adding that an adult home, perhaps with kids older than 12 years might be good.

"She’s gonna need a home that’s really gonna give her a job to do, give her something to do. Maybe she could be trained to do hearding, agility maybe. She’s an active dog, a young dog, that'll help with the bonding as well, to have something to do."

Arndt said several people have already inquired about adopting the dog, but they would announce it once she was available, and they would take adoption applications at that time, on a first come first served basis.