× Attorney in Whiteside County area arrested on sexual assault charges

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — An attorney in Whiteside County has been arrested, accused of criminal sexual assault.

According to the Illinois State Police, 63-year-old Michael A. Lancaster from Rock Falls was arrested on Thursday, October 10. His arrest followed an investigation into a complaint that alleged Lancaster sexually assaulted a client during a meeting in his Sterling office.

Police said agents searched both his Rock Falls home and Sterling office for evidence in the investigation.

Lancaster, who has practiced law in Whiteside County for more then 30 years was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint. He was held in the Whiteside County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has been asked to handle the case to avoid potential conflict of interest within Whiteside County.

If you have any information about the case you are asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010, Ext. 229.