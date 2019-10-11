When a freeze is possible and how close the snow gets this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have plants outside that you'll want to enjoy, you need to move them in this evening. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the possibility of temperatures cold enough to end the growing season.

We will dip into the lower 30s after midnight tonight, possibly getting below the freezing mark by Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will give us a little boost in temperatures on Saturday. Look for highs in the 50-55 degree range. We'll go back into a few more clouds Saturday night and Sunday with some snow flurries and snow showers as close as Dubuque and Jo Daviess County.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen