Week 8 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Galesburg!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois--- Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic in Aledo, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is already thinking about Week 8.

We're heading to Galesburg High School, home of the Silver Streaks on Friday, Oct. 8. The team takes on Alleman High School later that night, on the road in Rock Island.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders to join us at GHS at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well, but the football team is not needed. We'll be broadcasting live from the high school starting at 5 a.m. The pep rally goes until 7 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, solve a Rubik's cube really fast or say the alphabet backwards) we want to know about it and we might showcase your talents live on-air Friday morning!

Friday morning's pep rally is being sponsored by Carl Sandburg College.