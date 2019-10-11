LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: Alexei Leonov listens to Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen speak at the London Science Museum ahead of the launch of space mission Principia on December 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. European Space Agency Astronaut Tim Peake is a former British Army Air Corps Officer and is the first publicly funded Briton in Space. He should arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) at 6.30pm GMT and will spend the next six months maintaining the ISS and conducting experiments. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
The first man to ever walk in space has died
(CNN) — Alexei Leonov, the first person to perform a spacewalk has passed away at age 85.
Leonov made history on March 18, 1965, when he embarked on the first spacewalk. He spent 12 minutes outside the craft on the Voskhod 2 mission.
On the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975, he met with US astronauts in space to give TV viewers tours of their respective crafts, the first time Soviet and US cosmonauts collaborated in space. The mission is credited with kickstarting international cooperation aboard the International Space Station.
The space agency provided few details about Leonov’s death but said his funeral will be held October 15 at Mytischi Military Memorial cemetery outside Moscow.