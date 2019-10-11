× Scott County installs wheelchair charging stations in several facilities

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Leaders in Scott County have added wheelchair charging stations to several facilities.

According to the 2013-2017 U.S. Census estimate, 7% of people under 65 years of age living in Scott County have a disability.

The goal is to make various locations more accessible for visitors who use battery-powered wheelchairs.

The charging stations have been installed at the Scott County Courthouse, Scott County Administrative Center, Scott County Park Pool, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible campgrounds in Scott County and West Lake Parks.

The wheelchair charging stations are composed of a basic power source for on board chargers, 24V 5A three stage battery charger, and a dual USB charging port. All cords are included, so the user just needs to plug in their wheelchair or scooter to recharge.

The wheelchair charging stations were purchased using Disability Inclusive 5-2-1-0 funding from the Iowa Department of Public Health.