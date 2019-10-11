Quad Cities Chamber celebrates flood recovery with two more ribbon-cuttings

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Members of the Quad Cities Chamber celebrated the re-opening of Crafted QC and the grand opening of Theo & Co. on October 11.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at both shops.

Both businesses were impacted by devastating flooding in April of 2018.

Theo & Co. is a men’s apparel shop that originally planned on opening during springtime.

Construction was delayed because of all of the water impacting the area near 2nd and Pershing Streets in Davenport.

Crafted QC is a business that returned to the downtown Davenport area.

The business re-opened in a new location, just a few doors down from it’s former location.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said the October 11th ribbon-cutting should send a message of resilience.

He also hopes shoppers will return to support local businesses.

“There were a lot of people that came together to help when we had some water problems in the Spring. What you can do now to help is come back and support all of these organizations,” said Klipsch.

