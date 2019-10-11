NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Pumpkin Planters at Wallace’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're not really a pumpkin-carver, this craft is for you!

On Friday, October 11th, we took NAILED IT OR FAILED IT on the road to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. Store Manager and "Garden Girl" Kate Terrell showed us how to transform pumpkins into planters! Click the video clip above to see how we did it and what plants/flowers grow best this time of year.

If you're interested in trying this project or checking out what else Wallace's offers, its Fall Family Festival is taking place Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th. Click here for all the details on this free and fun event. Terrell talked about it below, during News 8 at 11, as well.

Jon was "chomping at the bit" to make our Cocktail of the Week or shall I say...Ketz's Concoction, so we let him! He has a big event coming up this weekend that he's prepping for, which inspired this: A Jaeger Bomb cocktail.

According to Liquor,com, you need: 1 1⁄ 2 oz Jägermeister and cans of Red Bull. All you do is pour the two ingredients into a glass, mix them, and enjoy!