Monmouth dialysis center set to close with just one month notice, angering patients

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Fresenius Kidney Care in Monmouth is closing its doors at the end of October, current patients are being instructed to continue care at the Galesburg or Macomb locations. But some patients say traveling dialysis care isn't an option.

Tammy Anspach relies on the Monmouth center for her dialysis, "my kidneys shut down and I wasn`t filtering stuff out so I come here and they put me on a machine."

She goes three days a week and spends 4 hours getting her blood filtered.

It's a thirty-minute drive for Tammy and her son, and it's about to get longer.

Because the nearest dialysis center is closing at the end of the month.

Fresenius Kidney Care gave their patients one month's notice but no reason for the abrupt closing.

Tammy says the company told patients it's working to give patients another option, either with another clinic within a 20-mile radius or the option to dialyze at home.

For Tammy, that means an extra 20 minutes to get to the next closest center in Macomb.

The center officially closes at the end of October. Right now workers don't know if they'll be transferred to another facility. Patients say they aren't looking forward to the change.