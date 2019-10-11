Lisa Frank designed the hotel room of your dreams

Lisa Frank is back, in the form of a spunky ’90s-esque hotel room.

The room, which is at the Barsala in downtown Los Angeles, features artwork by the beloved Lisa Frank. According to ABC 7, the artist teamed up with Hotels.com to make this penthouse suite. It comes with everything you know and love from colorful rainbows and hearts to those sweet kittens, dolphins and puppies and some accessories to boot.

The room costs $199 per night and opened up for reservations starting Friday, October 11.