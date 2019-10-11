Golden Eagles are Flying High for Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Posted 8:51 am, October 11, 2019

Aledo, Illinois - Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally (and a big drop in temperatures) took us inside to Mercer County High School!

The Golden Eagles packed the gym for music, contests, and more on Friday, October 11th during Good Morning Quad Cities.

The Mercer County Band woke up Aledo with a Kelly Clarkson hit:

And the students showed off their school spirit through posters and talents:

Thank you for an awesome morning, Mercer County! Good luck tonight!

This week's sponsor was Mercer Market, which is not just a supporter of the GMQC Pep Rally, but a supporter of Mercer County High School during every football game:

