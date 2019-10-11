× Frosty in many spots overnight… Entire weekend remains dry

Freeze Warning in Effect for the entire area tonight into Saturday morning

Layer up! Even with a few brief breaks of sun this afternoon, temperatures will remain in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

For Friday night football dress like its winter, minus the snow of course. With a brisk west wind continuing, wind chills will be hovering around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

The temperature itself will drop around the 32-degree mark which will provide some frost and could impact delicate plants like hanging pots. Make sure to cover them up or bring them in if you want to preserve them a little bit longer.

Plenty of sun Saturday will give us a little boost in our temperatures with highs in the lower 50s. In fact, lower 50s will be common for highs even on Sunday despite a few more clouds.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

