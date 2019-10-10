- Assumption bests Clear Creek Amana 27-14
- Central falls to Cedar Rapids Washington
- Moline Volleyball earns share of WB6 title
- Pleasant Valley volleyball continues to dominate the MAC
WQAD Sports- October 10th Assumption football; PV and Moline Volleyball
-
WQAD Sports Sept 26th – Thursday night H.S. football, Sterling bests Moline volleyball
-
WQAD Sports – September 17th: HS Volleyball, MLB, and more
-
High school volleyball, soccer highlights
-
Sportscast September 10, 2019
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption VB, Ridgewood Football, Inside Suzie, FCA
-
-
For the first time in 30 years high school sports participation dropped, led by decline in football
-
Sterling libero brings home gold medal after playing with Team USA
-
Sportscast October 3, 2019
-
Sports betting now legal in Iowa
-
More than $8.5 million wagered during Iowa’s first month of sports betting
-
-
STATE BASEBALL: Assumption bests Boone, Central DeWitt dominates Centerville
-
STATE SOFTBALL: Assumption three-peats, North Scott falls in 4A title game
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Football, Alleman Football, Lexi Rodriguez, FCA