Wheel of Misfortune; Fighting crime and cancer

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 55-year-old Fredrick Richardson. He's 6', 178 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted in Scott County for Sex Offender Failure to Register Second or Subsequent Offense.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

This week, the Wheel of Misfortune traveled to the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline for Cancer Awareness Month. The YMCA is partnering with the Moline Police and Fire Departments to sell shirts for cancer awareness. A portion of the money will help fund the YMCA's Live Strong Program. It's free for people who are fighting or have had cancer in the past. For more information, contact the Moline Police Department.