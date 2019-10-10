What to do with your plants during this weekend’s freeze watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A freeze watch has been issued for the Quad Cities area from Friday through Saturday morning, October 11 to 12.

During a freeze watch, freezing temperatures are possible and crops or other sensitive plants could be at risk of dying off, according to the national weather service.

StormTrack 8 meteorologists are forecasting the coldest temperatures of the season for Friday, October 11 (which could really mess with your Friday night football plans). Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s that evening.

"These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season," said the National Weather Service.

If you have any plants you want to save get them inside, says plant and garden expert Craig Hignight from Wallace's. However, any plants that have been in the ground through the summer should be fine.

"It is so much better to let Mother Nature take care of these plants in the ground, than you try and keep them alive in the garage, in the house, for the winter," he said.

The freeze watch is in effect for the entire WQAD News 8 viewing area.