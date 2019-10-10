× Want a half-baked pizza from a local business? We’ve got the spot for you

DONAHUE, Iowa– It’s time for another Pizza Deal on News 8 at 11 Thursday, October 10.

Brad’s Pizza owner Brad Neilson is joining us Thursday to talk about his business, at 107 North Main Street in the city, in north Scott County. It’s in the old Donahue post office, and if you look at the storefront, you can tell…it used to be a post office!

Neilson asks customers to call ahead to order a pizza. There’s no seating available inside his business. You can call them at 563-282-4004. You can also learn more about them as well by visiting their Facebook page.

They’re only open from Thursdays through Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. If you would like a $20 gift card there for just $10, click here.