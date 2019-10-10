× Plunging temperatures all day, Friday… Frost still possible sunrise, Saturday

Shower coverage has not only very light but widely scattered through out the day. I expect the coverage to increase a bit more later this evening and overnight. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out especially for areas more south of the Quad Cities. Last of the raindrops will end by sunrise, Friday with amounts ranging between a tenth and over a half an inch of rain.

Temperatures have been in the 60s today and will remain such for not only the rest of the afternoon but through most of the evening before a major cold front comes charging through the area by sunrise.

What a drop in temperatures after the passage of this front starting from midnight tonight to 6pm Friday evening!! MIDNIGHT: 65; FRIDAY 6AM: 53; FRIDAY NOON: 46; FRIDAY 6PM: 43.

…And it will continue to drop! Factor in the wind and it will feel even colder!

MIDNIGHT SATURDAY: 39, Wind Chill: 32; SATURDAY 6AM: 34, Wind Chill: 27.

Frost is very possible for the entire area before sunrise Saturday especially in sheltered areas. I’ll be curious as to the coverage as I see enough wind to limit frost development.

We’ll keep it breezy for the rest of the upcoming weekend but it will be brighter with highs around 50 to overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

