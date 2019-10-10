One person dead in Clinton County after motorcycle accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa-- One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Clinton County Wednesday night.

The accident happened on Highway 136 near mile marker 15, west of Goose Lake, just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to a statement from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

A witness reported a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 136 and went into the north ditch, the statement said. Deputies reported there was only one person on the motorcycle.

The driver died from their injuries in a parking lot at Northeast Elementary School where they were taken to be airlifted to a hospital, according to the statement.

There are no other reported injuries or deaths.

Highway 136 was briefly shut down.

The name of the driver has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.