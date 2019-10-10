StormTrack 8 Interactive Radar

On A Mother Level: Dad Jokes

Posted 3:00 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, October 10, 2019

Chris Schlichting is making dad jokes great again. A father of 3, Chris is also a high school teacher and stand-up comedian hustling for his next great gig (not this podcast). Chris talks to Denise about the early days when his twin boys were born at 28 weeks and the time they went viral because of a sucker punch.

