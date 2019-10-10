× Muscatine County Sheriff announces retirement

MUSCATINE, Iowa- In a post on Facebook Sheriff Ryan announced his retirement.

In the post, he says his 34 1/2 years of service to the citizens of Muscatine County will come to an end.

The post read as follows:

After much contemplation and prayer I am officially announcing that I will retire at that time. I made this decision in the Spring, but now that people are announcing their election bids it is time to make it public. Muscatine County has been a wonderful place to live and work. The support of the people here is truly exceptional. I extend my gratitude to the public and to the loyal and faithful employees. Thanks to my wife and family who have traveled this journey with me. Hard work by staff will allow me to leave the Office in the best shape it has ever been in. I am exploring some new opportunities, but I will do my best to enjoy life. Thank you and God bless you all.

The announcement comes just weeks after a local police union penned a no-confidence vote asking the sheriff to step down.