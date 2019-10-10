× JCPenney to hire 100 seasonal workers in the Quad Cities

JCPenney is hiring 100 seasonal workers to help out during the holidays at their Quad Cities locations.

Job openings include cashiers, customer service positions, beauty consultants, and more, according to a statement from their public relations spokesperson.

On Tuesday, October 15, JCPenney will be holding a National Hiring Day event where applicants are invited to show up at their local store for in-person interviews. The event lasts from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and those who are interested are encouraged to apply ahead of time online or at one of the applicant kiosks inside the store. People of all skill-levels are welcome to apply.

JCPenney is offering incentives to attract workers. All seasonal employees will get a 25% discount and flexible holiday scheduling. Employees will also be entered into a drawing where 16 people will win an expenses-paid trip to either San Antonio, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., or a “choose your Marriott escape” vacation. Other prizes include a home entertainment bundle or a kitchen appliance makeover.

Click here to learn more about working for JCPenney.