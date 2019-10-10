× High humidity and mold spores found in West Carroll Primary School

SAVANNA, Illinois- West Carrol Superintendent Julie Katzenberger announced high quantities on mold spores were found in several classrooms, and the steps taken to remove them.

Thursday, October 10, the West Carroll superintendent put out a press release stating that elevated levels of mold spores and high humidity were found in several classrooms. Two kindergarten classrooms and one early step preschool classroom.

The spores were found on September 23 by All-American Restoration and Cleaning. Dehumidifiers were brought in and had been used until October.

The superintendent says the rooms were cleaned and have since tested as safe.

Students did not have school on the 10th and are expected to return to school on Tuesday, October 15.