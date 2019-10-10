× Davenport police find bullet casings, reports of a car chase and shots fired

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say they found bullet casings and witnesses describing a car chase shootout in Davenport.

According to police, on Thursday, October 10, around 9:27 a.m. they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

Officers searched the area and found fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 14th and Harrison Street.

Witnesses described a smaller black sedan chasing after a white sedan at the time shots were reportedly fired.

One building, 1329 Harrison Street was hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Detectives say they are following up on the incident.