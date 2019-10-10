StormTrack 8 Interactive Radar

Davenport mayoral candidate asks for recount after close third-place finish

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The official results for Davenport’s primary election are in, but one candidate is planning to ask for a recount.

According to the official results, which were released on Thursday, October 10, Mike Matson and Rita Rawson are set to move onto the November election to duke it out for the mayor’s seat.

On election day, Tuesday, October 8, Matson easily moved forward to the general election with 33% of the vote.  But the candidate advancing from second place wan’t so clear, with  Rawson and Dan Portes separated by only eight votes.

The official results show that Matson took 2,162 votes,  Rawson got 1,481 votes, and Portes got 1,473 votes.  All of these include the absentee count.

Dan Portes told News 8 that he planned to ask for a recount by hand to validate the vote.

