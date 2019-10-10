Burlington police host second crime prevention meeting days after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, IOWA -- Burlington police have released details of another shooting that occurred Sunday, October 6th. This comes after two deadly shootings and more than thirty confirmed shots fired calls this year.

Burlington police say the shooting happened on The Great River Bridge on Sunday morning. One woman was shot during the incident. According to police, she was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

Burlington police are working with Illinois police to investigate the shooting, but no arrests have been made. On Thursday, October 10th, Burlington police and city leaders sat down with community members to talk about why this is happening in the city and possible solutions. They talked about increasing mental health services and getting more involved with students, to help combat crime at a young age. Police say community involvement is how to keep crime down.

"A lot of people say that we just need to hire more police officers," Burlington Police Major Darren Grimshaw said. "That`s not going to solve our crime issue. Things like tonight are what is going to help us bring an end to some of the violence."

Grimshaw said the department is exploring grant options to improve resources that can help combat crime.

"If you can't stand outside and enjoy where you live then that is just sad," resident Terry Symmonds said. "I think it's good that they are trying to get at it now until it gets way out of control."

Organizers asked everyone who came to go introduce themselves to two people in their neighborhood who they don't know. They say the idea is to get to know neighbors and the community better. This is the second meeting police and the city have hosted.

The next meeting will be November 7th, 2019 at The Loft.