Brett Greenwood among players to be honored at Iowa football game

It's a familiar sight at the TBK sports complex, 3 former Hawkeyes together again.

Teammates in a much different much more important game, of life.

Brett Greenwood made quite an impact on the Iowa football program from 2007 to 2010.

"Brett was a guy that was just thoroughly prepared for every situation very steady kinda analytical. Just everything you want with a free safety."-KIRK

"He was serious about being a football player. Mature beyond his years."

Just months after completing an all B1g career at Iowa, Greenwood's life would drastically change. While working out at Pleasant Valley Brett suffered a heart arrhythmia which caused his heart to stop.

Greenwood spent 26 days in a coma. His parents faced with a decision no one should ever have to make. That same Brett was back but as his long road to recovery had just started his physical therapist Matt Rokes knew he needed help.

In 2015 Brett made his return to Kinnick leading his Hawkeyes onto the field once again with his teammate right by his side.

But that night at Kinnick was just the start. The work continues with 2 teammates at Brett's side.

So on Wednesdays and Fridays, you'll find, this group back at work like nothing has changed.