× 5 haunted houses to get spooky this Halloween season

How bold are you?

Heads up — these videos aren’t for the faint of heart.

Haunted Houses

1. Factory of Fear: Claiming the title as the longest running haunted attraction in the Quad Cities on their website, Factory of Fear is celebrating its 25th season with a complete remodel of their haunt. Adding more rooms for a bigger, better and scarier night, the indoor experience lasts for around 20 grueling minutes. Factory of Fear is located at 5027 4th Avenue in Moline, Illinos and starts at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on Halloween. General admission is $20.

2. Torment at Twelve Hundred: Mostly outdoors, organizers don’t recommend children 12 years-old and younger to attend. Open-toed shoes and high heels are also banned, which is probably better for optimizing your speed walking ability. It also starts at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on Halloween. Tickets are $18. Get tormented at 5030 N. 1200th Ave. Orion, IL.

3. Terror at Skellington Manor: Allegedly based on true experiences, Terror at Skellington Manor spans multiple floors with an indoor waiting area and a portion of the proceeds fund Water4Life, a non-profit that aims to provide clean water to families in Kenya, Africa. It’s not recommended for small children, but Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. is Scare-D-Cat Day for kids to see the manor without the special effects or actors. The attraction features the same schedule as others in the area starting at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on Halloween. General admission is $20. Feel the terror at 420 18th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.

4. Shock House: Also in Rock Island, Shock House incorporates virtual reality as a technique to scare with a VR haunted house and VR zombie shooting game. The cheapest experience on this list at $15, Shock House is all indoors at the QCCA Expo Center at 2621 4th Avenue. VR is $7 with a bundle package of $25. The attraction is open on select Thursdays at 6 p.m. and every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

5. Asylum of Mad Dreams: With attractions named Clown World, Zombie Village, Decontamination Zone and the Tunnels of Lost Souls, Asylum of Mad Dreams promises to haunt your sleep leaving you tossing and turning after your visit. It’s a 45 minute outdoor show through including an “Insane Bus Ride”. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on weekends, tickets are $20 each. Find the asylum at 19425 Route 84 North Cordova, Illinois.