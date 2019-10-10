× $13,000 worth of meth seized in Galesburg drug bust

GALESBURG, Illinois — Authorities seized $13,000 worth of meth and $750 worth of heroin after arresting two people on drug-related charges.

A 28-year-old man, Nicholas M. Hennenfent, and a 19-year-old woman, Breona Harris, were taken into custody Wednesday, October 9 around 12:40 p.m., according to Captain Rodney Riggs with the Galesburg Police Department.

Captain Riggs said that Hennenfent was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth. He had two existing warrants out of Knox County for delivery of meth. Harris was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and was arrested on warrants out of Knox, Warren and Henderson County.

Hennenfent was held on $200,000 bond; each warrant carried a $100,000 bond with 10% required to be posted. As of Thursday he remained in custody.

The drugs that investigators seized amounted to a $13,750 street value, said Captain Riggs. They found about a quarter-pound of meth and 7.6 grams (about .2 ounces) of heroin.