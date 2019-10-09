× Showers on track as early as Thursday… Chilly starting Friday

A trifecta! Three straight days of gorgeous autumn conditions as afternoon numbers have climbed in the lower 70s. High cloudiness is slowly pushing in and will continue such through the overnight hours. With that, temperatures will be milder overnight with lows around the mid 50s.

May sneak a shower or two late, otherwise we’ll keep most of the area dry.

Those same clouds will thicken and lower through the course of Thursday as our well advertised system from the west slowly pulls in. This will lead to a few showers possibly a thunderstorm especially later in the day. Despite that, temperatures will still be mild as a stiff breeze out of the south will allow the mercury to approach 70 degrees.

More showers will continue that night into Friday as a cold front is expected to come through sometime around sunrise, Friday. Temperatures by then will be in the 50s before quickly falling in the 40s that afternoon. A blustery west wind will make it feel in the 30s.

Skies will quickly improve but not so with the temperatures as highs will only be around 50, colder when you factor in that same stiff wind out of the west.

Fortunately, this wind will limit any widespread frost for the area both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

