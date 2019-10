ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Traffic cameras show a backup on Interstate 88 in Whiteside County.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 9 the Illinois Department of Transportation said westbound traffic was being directed off the interstate. Drivers were being rerouted onto U.S. 30 at Exit 44.

As of 3:30 p.m. Exit 36 was closed as well.

Ramps to I-88 from U.S. 30 and Illinois 40 are closed as well.

The highway was shut down around 1:40 p.m. per the Illinois State Police’s request.