Miley Cyrus keeps Instagramming health updates from her hospital bed

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus wants some TLC from her fans as she remains in the hospital with tonsillitis.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that she had been admitted to a local hospital in order to get treated.

She showed off her hospital gown in a series of snaps, writing that she was hoping for a quick recovery in order to attend this weekend’s Gorillapalooza, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen Fund to raise money for global conservation efforts.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!” Cyrus captioned one picture.

In between an IV drip and bed rest, the singer found time to cut up her boring old hospital gown, turning it into a skimpy, sleeveless number.

“Redesigned my hospital gown,” she wrote. “kinda @ysl @courtneylove / @skyferreira vibes #punkrockbabydollhalter #werkwithwhatyagot #itscalledfashion #getintoit #youcantbuystyle #DIY”

Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus was on hand to help the singer get better.

“How you present yourself can determine how you feel!” she wrote of her redesigned gown. “Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best!”

The singer was also getting lots of love from friends, and showed herself sitting in bed next to flowers and a giant balloon.

“I [love] MY MAIN GAYS!” she wrote in another picture, tagging photographer Vijat M and designer Bradley Kenneth.

Cyrus first revealed that she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday, writing on Instagram, “Tonsillitis is a f—ing f—!” alongside sick face emojis.

Singer Cody Simpson visited Cyrus at her home, sparking rumors the two are dating.

“The DR. is back …. luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar.

Cyrus is fresh off a split from her husband of less than a year, actor Liam Hemsworth.