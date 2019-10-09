Find election results here

Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept. seeks help in finding missing woman from Joy, IL

Faith Toney, image from Mercer County Sheriff's Department

JOY, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Monday, October 7.

Faith Toney, age 24, was last seen at her home in Joy, Illinois.

She is described as a white woman with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds.

Toney is not considered to be endangered as of Wednesday, October 9, according to a spokesperson from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are asking for information at 309-582-3500.

