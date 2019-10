Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport city crews are replacing a section of Fairmount Street and construction might take a while.

Officials say they're removing the permeable pavers and putting concrete back in.

The construction is taking place between Lombard and Central Park. The pavers were installed to reduce flooding on that street but they didn't hold up well to traffic.

The city says they're looking for different ways to fix the problem.

The work is expected to be done next month.