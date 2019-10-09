Davenport officer shot in the line of duty awarded state police Purple Heart Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport police officer who was shot while chasing suspects in a Davenport neighborhood was awarded the Iowa State Police Association (ISPA) Purple Heart Award.

Officer Ryan Leabo suffered serious injuries after being shot in the chest and leg during an incident in April 2019.

He was awarded the Purple Heart award on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 “surrounded by his DPD family,” according to a Davenport Police Department Facebook post.

The police association’s Purple Heart award was created in 2013 to honor officers who were “seriously, critically or fatally” injured on the job, the ISPA website said.

Leabo only returned to work in late June, two months after the incident.