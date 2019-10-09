× COMING SOON: Wind Energy Office and Pizza Expansion

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

Blackhawk Road, Rock Island

We had a lot of viewers ask us what is being built on Blackhawk Road in Rock Island between the Pro-Clean Car Wash and Subway.

We asked Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and he said one side of this new building is going to be a Domino’s Pizza. The other side still needs to be filled.

There is no word yet on when the building will be complete, but crews appear to be busy working on it! Mayor Thoms added that the other Domino’s in Rock Island – at 3708 14th Avenue – is not closing. It will remain open when the new one opens in the future.

Highway 81 and 3rd Street: Andover, Illinois

If you’ve driven around the village as of late, you may have noticed a new building that went up this past summer.

Managers for Invenergy tell us, they’ve just completed an office building in Henry County, Illinois for phase three of the Bishop Hill Energy Center. It has 53 wind turbines and according to a press release, is able to power more than 46,000 homes and businesses.

Five employees who keep up the turbines, are working in the new office. Invenergy is a renewable energy company.They’ve been investing in Henry County, Illinois, since at least 2013.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.