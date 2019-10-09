× Cats and kittens up for adoption at SouthPark Mall starting this weekend

MOLINE, Illinois — A local animal shelter is expanding its adoption center to SouthPark Mall in Moline.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s new adoption center is taking over the Von Maur Court every weekend. Cats and kittens will be up for adoption from this location.

The adoption center’s first day at the mall will be Friday, October 11. The center will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Fridays and from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can also meet a new pet up for adoption every Monday on News 8 at 11 and see the pet up close and personal on Facebook Live right after the on-air segment on WQAD’s Facebook page.